Trae Young Reveals Plans for Upcoming Week

Trae Young Returning to Oklahoma Summer League

The All-NBA point guard plans to participate in a Pro-Am league.

Most of the Atlanta Hawks players have struck a good work/life balance this summer. For example, Clint Capela has vacationed while also hitting the gym. It's not quite clear that All-NBA point guard Trae Young has taken his mind off basketball since the Hawks lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Last night, Young tweeted his plans to play in this year's Skinz League once again. The Pro-Am league is held every summer in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As you can see in the tweet below, Young is returning to his old stomping grounds, and this time he is bringing some friends to hoop with him.

Playing in the Skinz League has become a summer tradition for the Oklahoma legend. Unfortunately, Young wasn't able to play due to NBA rules in 2019. However, he made waves in 2020 for playing in front of a packed gym while the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended.

But 2021 is the year that will live on Oklahoma hoops lore forever. An overzealous trash-talker took it too far when guarding Young and ended up looking silly. As you can see in the video below, Young capped off the game with a buzzer-beater before being swarmed by a crowd of adoring fans.

So, it is safe to say that hoops fans knowledgeable enough about the Skinz League cannot wait for Young's return to Oklahoma City. As for who he brings with him, your guess is as good as mine. I'm assuming it will be professional or at least college players that can keep up with the league's best point guard.

As always, we will keep you updated on all things Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

Trae Young playing at the 2021 Skinz League in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
