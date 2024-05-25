Trae Young Shares His Reaction To Luka Doncic's Game Winning Shot vs Timberwolves
Last night was one of the most memorable games of the entire NBA postseason. The Minnesota Timberwolves came into the game trailing 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and they led by double-digits in last night's game until Luka Doncic took over and then later hit the go-ahead three-point shot to put the Mavericks ahead. They would go on to win the game and take an improbable 2-0 series lead over Minnesota. Luka's shot had the sports world buzzing last night and everyone around the league was sharing their reactions, incluidng Hawks star point guard Trae Young.
It might be the moment of the NBA playoffs so far, right up there with the big comeback from Minnesota against Denver in game seven and both of Jamal Murray's game-winning shots against the Lakers earlier in the playoffs.
Young is no stranger to big game-winning shots in the playoffs either. He hit one against the Knicks in his first-ever playoff appearance, he nailed one against the Miami Heat the next season, and then Young hit a memorable shot in Boston against the Celtics in game five of last year's first-round series. Young has had plenty of memorable playoff moments in his career to this point and there are sure to be more to come.