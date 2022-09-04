Trae Young Returns to Oklahoma University

Saturday's down south are just different. Like most phenomena, it is easier to show than to explain. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young understands how special it is to be on a college campus on the first Saturday of September.

We are in the final stretch of the NBA offseason (thank goodness), and players are squeezing in their last little bit of vacation time before the 7-9 month grind begins. Young decided to spend his valuable time on the campus of his alma mater.

The 23-year-old took his little brother and friends to Oklahoma University. The group worked out on the basketball practice court before getting a sideline view of the Sooners football game against the UTEP Miners.

Luckily for fans, Young posted photos and videos of the exclusive trip on his social media accounts. The All-NBA point guard tweeted, "Imagine I went here 2 years." If Young had spent a second year in Norman, it would have been a dream for the Sooner State and a nightmare for the rest of the NCAA.

During his freshman season, Young became the first player to lead the nation in points and assists. Not that different from this past season, when Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Even though Young credits Atlanta for changing his life, he remains loyal to his hometown. He has invested millions of dollars into the community and lobbied the governor to save a man's life.

The bond between Young and Norman is unbreakable. Before the prodigy point guard embarks on another NBA season, there are few places better for him to recharge his batteries than Norman.

