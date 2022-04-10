Trae Young Makes NBA History by Leading in Points, Assists

"My season ain't over yet." Those were the words of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young following the game in Houston on Sunday. Young went off for 28 points and 11 assists in the 130-114 victory.

Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the 2021-22 regular season. More impressively, the 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists. The only other player was Tiny Archibald in the 1972-73 season.

Tiny Archibald is now joined by Trae Young in the record books. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

It was a whirlwind of a season for Young. He starred in national ad campaigns for Sprite and State Farm, appeared in a Netflix movie beside Adam Sandler, and his first signature sneaker with Adidas was a best seller.

The Hawks may have disappointed in the regular season, but there is still a chance for them to make another deep playoff push. As Young likes to remind us, another day, another opportunity. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

