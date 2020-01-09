Young Still Leading in All-Star Voting

The NBA released the second fan returns for All-Star voting Thursday afternoon, and Trae Young still ranks first among Eastern Conference guards in votes with 1,389,628.

The point guard leads Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker, each of whom also have received over 1.3 million votes. Irving has not played since November 14; Walker would be a deserving starter. Young, meanwhile is averaging 29.2 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game on over 59 percent true shooting and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. He leads the NBA in shots made from at least 28 feet and has been, at times, the only offensive weapon on Atlanta's roster this season.

The fan vote counts for 50 percent of the final All-Star vote, with 25 percent each going to the media and current players. Because of his statistical case, significant offensive impact, and consistent popularity among fans, it appears likely Young will become a first-time All Star this season, even if he doesn't start or receive quite the same degree of recognition from players and media.

"For me, I just want to be able to represent Atlanta at All-Star weekend and share a positive light," Young said. "For me to be able to represent Atlanta and represent our team will be special. That's why I want to make it, for those reasons."

LeBron James leads all players with 3,359,871 votes, ahead of Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Anthony Davis as the only players with more than 3 million votes.

Young could also end up participating in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend if he accepts reportedly outstanding invitations for each event. He can also play in the Rising Stars game, though given his stature in the league and likelihood that he makes the All-Star team, it would be surprising if he would. Young says he hasn't made any final decisions about which events he'll participate in this February.

"I'm just focused on our team right now," he said. "Whenever it gets closer to that time I'll start focusing on different events going on."