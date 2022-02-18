Trae Young Did What During High School Games?

This weekend, Trae Young will be competing in his second 3-Point Contest and starting for the second time in the NBA All-Star Game. But before 'Ice Trae' makes the trip to frigid Cleveland, Ohio, he's making a quick detour to his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma.

For as much as Young is #TrueToAtlanta, he always remains loyal to his roots. Tonight, his alma mater, Norman North High School, will retire Young's No. 11 jersey and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the 23-year-old point guard.

I don't know what the school has planned for the event, but I hope it entails a highlight reel from his time as an amateur hoops player. Earlier this morning, a video began circulating online which showed a teenage Young pulling up from all over the court and knocking down three's. Young tried to tell us he was really like that. Check out the tweet below.

Young was not joking about his range in high school. The sad part is it's impossible to guard that. Young possesses an explosive first step and a nasty handle which often leaves defenders either embarrassed or laying on the ground and sometimes both.

It is sure to be an exciting weekend for Young and the rest of the basketball world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

