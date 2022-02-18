Skip to main content
Trae Young was Legendary in High School

Trae Young was Legendary in High School

'Ice Trae' has always been cold on the court.

© Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

'Ice Trae' has always been cold on the court.

This weekend, Trae Young will be competing in his second 3-Point Contest and starting for the second time in the NBA All-Star Game. But before 'Ice Trae' makes the trip to frigid Cleveland, Ohio, he's making a quick detour to his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma.

For as much as Young is #TrueToAtlanta, he always remains loyal to his roots. Tonight, his alma mater, Norman North High School, will retire Young's No. 11 jersey and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the 23-year-old point guard. 

I don't know what the school has planned for the event, but I hope it entails a highlight reel from his time as an amateur hoops player. Earlier this morning, a video began circulating online which showed a teenage Young pulling up from all over the court and knocking down three's. Young tried to tell us he was really like that. Check out the tweet below.

Young was not joking about his range in high school. The sad part is it's impossible to guard that. Young possesses an explosive first step and a nasty handle which often leaves defenders either embarrassed or laying on the ground and sometimes both. 

It is sure to be an exciting weekend for Young and the rest of the basketball world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young in New Netflix Movie with Adam Sandler

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young's Leadership Extends Beyond Basketball Court

Mokan Elite Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the second half of the Nike Peach Jam Finals against the PSA Cardinals at Riverview Park Activity Center.
News

Trae Young Did What During High School Games?

By Pat Benson
44 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Trae Young Featured in New Adam Sandler Movie

By Pat Benson
4 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

NBA 2K Decreases Trae Young's Overall Rating

By Pat Benson
22 hours ago
Oct 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks logo t-shirts await fans in their seats prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena.
Culture

Q&A: Hawks Fan, Graphic Design Artist 'Dracodzns'

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA 2K Adds Quavo to Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
News

Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Magic

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) defends during the second half at Amway Center.
News

Hawks Beat Magic 130-109

By Pat Benson
Feb 16, 2022
Mar 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins talks with Atlanta Hawks staff before the Hawks' game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.
News

Dominique Wilkins Trolls Dunk Contest with Kanye Meme

By Pat Benson
Feb 16, 2022