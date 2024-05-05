Trae Young Was Very Complementary Of Paolo Banchero's Performance in Game Seven vs Cleveland
The only NBA game today happened to be the only game seven of the entire first round of this year's NBA playoffs. Cleveland and Orlando faced off and the winner would be going to Boston to face the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Magic came out strong today, but they could not stop the Cavaliers run in the second half and it will be Cleveland that head to Boston to try and defeat the Celtics in a series. Despite the Magic's loss today, they got a great game from star forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds today, showing he is on the path to become a star in this league with his young team.
Everyone took notice of the game that Banchero had today, including Hawks star point guard Trae Young:
While Orlando might not be moving on in the playoffs this year, they should like that they have a player whose performance had those around the league praising them.