Proposed Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Sends Trae Young +Josh Giddey to San Antonio, Atlanta Gets Assets to Rebuild
The Atlanta Hawks were going to have a busy offseason and some decisions to make about their roster, but their offseason got turned on its head on Sunday when they won the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, despite having just a 3% chance to do so. Most analysts believe that this is a weaker draft, maybe even the weakest draft since 2013 when the Cleveland Cavaliers took Anthony Bennett, but moving from the 10th spot to No.1 is huge no matter the draft and there are prospects that could help Atlanta reset and move forward.
Even though they won the No. 1 pick, Atlanta is still likely to breakup their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The team has not gotten the results they had hoped for when they sent a huge package of picks to get Murray and they will need to choose one of the guards to keep and one to trade.
While I am still of the belief that Murray is the most likely guard to be traded (though it is just a guess), there has been plenty of speculation about where Young could end up. Young would probably fetch more in a trade than Murray and that could lead Atlanta to decide to keep Murray and trade Young.
One of the teams that has been mentioned as a destination for Young has been the San Antonio Spurs and it is not hard to see. San Antonio needs a point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs could send the Hawks back their picks from the Murray trade, meaning Atlanta could go into a full rebuild if they wanted.
One proposed trade from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has the Hawks, Spurs, and Thunder making a blockbuster trade with each other.
Spurs Receive: Trae Young and Josh Giddey
Hawks Receive: Keldon Johnson, Kenrich Williams, a 2026 first-round pick (via Atlanta), a 2027 first-round pick swap (via Atlanta) and a 2029 first-round pick
Thunder Receive: Zach Collins, Garrison Mathews and a 2030 first-round pick
"For the Spurs, this deal is all about making life a little easier for Victor Wembanyama, who's already proved himself readier to compete at the highest level than just about anyone could've expected in Year 1.
Some reports have suggested San Antonio isn't big on the idea of pairing him with Trae Young, but he'd undeniably be better at the 1 than the combination of the Jeremy Sochan experiment and Tre Jones.
Even with all his defensive flaws, Young is one of the game's most dynamic offensive engines and pick-and-roll playmakers. He'd get Wemby multiple wide-open looks, including at the rim, every game.
Taking a flyer on Josh Giddey could give San Antonio one of the most playmaking-heavy lineups in the league, too. And his lack of outside shooting could be masked by Young and Wembanyama's volume from out there.
For the Atlanta Hawks, this ends the ill-fated Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt, restores some of the future assets spent to acquire Murray and gives the team some depth on the wing with Keldon Johnson and Kenrich Williams.
And for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Zach Collins beefs up a slight frontline a bit, without sacrificing the ability to play 5-out."
This could be a deal that appeals to all three teams, though I think Atlanta is going to want their 2025 pick in the deal so they can move the other guard and start a rebuild and have their own pick in what is supposed to be a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class. Keldon Johnson and Kenrich Williams are solid role players, but the draft capital the Hawks receive back is what would be the true prize in the deal.
The Thunder are an ascending team that has a chance to get to the NBA Finals this season, but there are times when Josh Giddey is getting played off the floor due to his shooting ability (or lack thereof) and his defense. would he be a better fit in San Antonio? Maybe.
There are going to be endless trade rumors through this offseason until the Hawks make a decision on what they want to do. What is known though is that they have plenty of options on the table after winning the Draft Lottery.