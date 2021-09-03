Trae Young Discusses Drake's New Album and Reignites GOAT Debate

The Atlanta Hawks point guard reacted to the new album and weighed in on the Rap GOAT debate.

It was 1995, and Madison Square Garden was hosting the Source Awards. That's when a 20-year-old Atlantan, Andre 3000, put the music world on notice by saying, "The South got something to say." Since that time, Atlanta, Georgia, has been the center of the rap universe. This is evident by the many star-studded halftime performances at State Farm Arena during the NBA season.

But today belongs to the city of Toronto. Drake dropped his highly-anticipated album 'Certified Lover Boy'. Early reactions all seem to be positive, especially from the Hawks All-Star point guard, Trae Young. Shortly after the album appeared on streaming platforms, Young re-opened the Rap GOAT debate on Twitter.

Just like the NBA GOAT debate, people are passionate when it comes to their favorite rapper. One person hilariously inferred the praise of Drake as a slight at JAY-Z and New York City. So, Young's second tweet had to strike a more diplomatic tone.

People may be quick to forget, but Young knows his music. He's close friends with the rap trio, Migos. Quavo gifted Young an 'Ice Trae' chain back in 2019, and the point guard returned the favor by giving the rapper his jersey following a 50-point game in 2020.

As Young said, people love to debate. So, just as hoops fans will always argue on behalf of Jordan, LeBron, or Kobe, hip-hop fans will continuously debate JAY-Z, Drake, and Kanye. Luckily, it's all in good spirit, and none of it is meant as subliminal shots at the Big Apple.

