Danilo Gallinari is universally loved in Atlanta. Not just because of his sweet shot or ever-positive attitude, but because the man has jokes too. Usually, the Atlanta Hawks power forward stays away from controversy of any sort. However, after the Hawks defeated the Golden State Warriors 121-110, Gallinari had some fun on Twitter. Check it out below.

Like the Dwyane Wade GIF "I love it." While I'm sure Gallinari's opponents take exception to him calling the Hawks 'Warriors,' he isn't wrong. The Hawks battled last night and stole a game from a much better team.

To make matters even sweeter, 'Gallo' got off for 25 points before exiting the game early with an elbow injury. During the post-game presser, the veteran sharpshooter said, "I got hit again. It was the same elbow that I injured some games ago, so it's not good now. It filled up a little bit. We'll see how it feels tomorrow."

Our guy was on fire last night. The Hawks are going to need their second-highest player to continue playing at this level if they're going to survive the Play-In Tournament. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

