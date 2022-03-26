Skip to main content
Danilo Gallinari Trolls Golden State After Win

Danilo Gallinari Trolls Golden State After Win

The power forward was clever on Twitter.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The power forward was clever on Twitter.

Danilo Gallinari is universally loved in Atlanta. Not just because of his sweet shot or ever-positive attitude, but because the man has jokes too. Usually, the Atlanta Hawks power forward stays away from controversy of any sort. However, after the Hawks defeated the Golden State Warriors 121-110, Gallinari had some fun on Twitter. Check it out below.

Like the Dwyane Wade GIF "I love it." While I'm sure Gallinari's opponents take exception to him calling the Hawks 'Warriors,' he isn't wrong. The Hawks battled last night and stole a game from a much better team.

To make matters even sweeter, 'Gallo' got off for 25 points before exiting the game early with an elbow injury. During the post-game presser, the veteran sharpshooter said, "I got hit again. It was the same elbow that I injured some games ago, so it's not good now. It filled up a little bit. We'll see how it feels tomorrow."

Our guy was on fire last night. The Hawks are going to need their second-highest player to continue playing at this level if they're going to survive the Play-In Tournament. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Four Takeaways From Hawks Win Over Warriors

Hawks Giving Fans NFTs

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Danilo Gallinari Trolls Golden State Warriors on Twitter

By Pat Benson58 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 6, 2022.
News

Atlanta Hawks Celebrate 'Fan Appreciation Night' with NFTs

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Warriors

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Defeat Warriors 121-110

By Pat Benson15 hours ago
Mar 2, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) defends Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the first quarter at Philips Arena.
News

Klay Thompson Last Played Hawks in 2018

By Pat BensonMar 25, 2022
November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks the basketball against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the second quarter at Chase Center.
News

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 25, 2022
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
News

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 25, 2022
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan (left) talks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Dr. Subdued or: How the Hawks Learned to Stop Winning and Love the Play-In

By Pat BensonMar 24, 2022