Skip to main content
Two Years Ago Today the Hawks Honored Kobe Bryant the Best Way Possible

Two Years Ago Today the Hawks Honored Kobe Bryant the Best Way Possible

The Hawks handled the tragedy the right way.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks handled the tragedy the right way.

It's still hard to believe that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other important lives were lost two years ago today. What's even harder to believe is that the NBA did not cancel any games that day. Instead, Commissioner Adam Silver said the show must go on, and players across the league played with teary eyes and heavy hearts.

Everyone will always remember where they were when they heard the news. Atlantans will never forget the game against the Washington Wizards that night. So let's look back at the sights and sounds from January 26, 2020.

Trae Young Tweet

Just a few hours after the news broke, Trae Young posted this tweet. Young had known Kobe for years. More recently, Kobe's daughter, Gianna, had called Young her favorite player in the NBA. In fact, the two had attended two Hawks games earlier that season.

Lloyd Pierce

Former Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce was the first member of the organization to speak with the media. As he always did with delicate situations, Pierce handled it with class and dignity.

Jami Gertz, Tony Ressler

After Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce spoke with the media, co-owners Jami Gertz and Tony Ressler took to the podium. The two read a prepared statement that summed up what Bryant meant to the organization.

Trae Young Pregame

After seeing this video circulating online, I fully expected the game to get postponed. It's unfathomable that Trae Young was able to compete in an NBA game after this kind of emotional pain.

Trae Young Number 8 Jersey

When it was clear that the game would be played, the focus turned on honoring Bryant the best way possible. Instead of wearing his number 11 jersey, Trae Young wore a number 8 jersey to start the game.

Delays, Shot Clock Violations

Every team across the league opted for 8-second violations and 24-second shot clock violations. Again, a reference to the two numbers worn by Bryant during his legendary career.

Trae Young Buzzer Beater

This is where the story gets even more unreal. At the end of the first half, Trae Young hit a buzzer-beater. Young immediately pointed to the sky. There is no doubt that Kobe and Gianna were smiling in heaven.

Trae Young Press Conference

Not only did the Hawks win, but Trae Young scored 45 points on 24 shot attempts. In his first media availability following the tragedy, Young shared a personal story about his final conversation with Kobe.

Photos from Hawks/Wizards on January 26, 2020

Both teams played with heavy hearts.
USATSI_13961575
4
Gallery
4 Images

Recommended For You

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Adidas's Trae Young Video Similar to Kobe Bryant Commercial

Solomon Hill Loyal to Kobe Bryant

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
News

Remembering Atlanta Hawks Game After Kobe Bryant's Passing

15 seconds ago
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) scores a basket against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Kings at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward-center Onyeka Okongwu (17) gestures after scoring a basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Kings at Hawks Preview: Monarchy in Ruins

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates and basket with guard Trae Young (11) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defense Finally Showing Up

22 hours ago
Novels teaming up with Hawks, State Farm
News

Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Dunking on Waste

Jan 24, 2022
Jun 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks, 76ers Remain Far Apart on Trade Talks

Jan 24, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.
News

Cam Reddish Likely Out of Knicks Rotation

Jan 24, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward center Mason Plumlee (24) is defunded by Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwu (17) during the first half at The Spectrum Center.
News

Five Best Highlights from Hawks Win Over Hornets

Jan 24, 2022