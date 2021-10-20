Adidas Trae Young Video Similar to Kobe Bryant Commercial

Swish. Swish. Swish. Trae Young is alone in an empty, darkened gym putting up shot after shot. That's how the latest adidas Basketball promotional video begins before a menacing Jaws-like beat fills the viewer with adrenaline - anxiety if you're an opponent of the phenom point guard.

All of Atlanta, scratch that, all of the basketball world is bubbling over with excitement about Young's first signature shoe, the adidas Trae Young 1. The first two launch colorways sold out instantly on October 1. Now Hawks fans are left wanting more as the three stripes tantalize them with colorways that embody Atlanta's culture.

But at someone who has spent a lot of time studying basketball shoes, this 15-second video immediately reminded me of another former adidas athlete - Kobe Bryant. Back in 1998, the budding superstar was in a similar position as Young. Flashy, loved, hated, impossible to be ignored.

As part of the marketing campaign for the adidas KB8, the European company spared no expense. One of the cooler parts of their multi-faceted strategy was a boxset which included a shirt, pictures, and a CD-ROM.

Lucky fans popped the disc into their computer and got to enjoy several vignettes that have largely been forgotten over time. I can't say whether or not it was the intention of adidas to recreate the scene, but there are striking similarities between Young's recent promo and parts of Bryant's video. Check out the video below and you be the judge.

Kobe Bryant's influence is undeniable. His relationship with Trae Young was unquestionable. It's amazing to see the glimmers of the Black Mamba in the newest generation of superstars. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

