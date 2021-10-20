Adidas Trae Young Video Similar to Kobe Bryant Commercial

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Adidas Trae Young Promo Resembles Old Kobe Bryant Commercial

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Adidas Trae Young Promo Resembles Old Kobe Bryant Commercial

    Adidas tweeted a video that is eerily similar to an old Kobe Bryant video.
    Author:

    Swish. Swish. Swish. Trae Young is alone in an empty, darkened gym putting up shot after shot. That's how the latest adidas Basketball promotional video begins before a menacing Jaws-like beat fills the viewer with adrenaline - anxiety if you're an opponent of the phenom point guard.

    All of Atlanta, scratch that, all of the basketball world is bubbling over with excitement about Young's first signature shoe, the adidas Trae Young 1. The first two launch colorways sold out instantly on October 1. Now Hawks fans are left wanting more as the three stripes tantalize them with colorways that embody Atlanta's culture.

    But at someone who has spent a lot of time studying basketball shoes, this 15-second video immediately reminded me of another former adidas athlete - Kobe Bryant. Back in 1998, the budding superstar was in a similar position as Young. Flashy, loved, hated, impossible to be ignored. 

    As part of the marketing campaign for the adidas KB8, the European company spared no expense. One of the cooler parts of their multi-faceted strategy was a boxset which included a shirt, pictures, and a CD-ROM. 

    Lucky fans popped the disc into their computer and got to enjoy several vignettes that have largely been forgotten over time. I can't say whether or not it was the intention of adidas to recreate the scene, but there are striking similarities between Young's recent promo and parts of Bryant's video. Check out the video below and you be the judge.

    No image description

    Kobe Bryant's influence is undeniable. His relationship with Trae Young was unquestionable. It's amazing to see the glimmers of the Black Mamba in the newest generation of superstars. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    Trae Young Partnering with Snapchat

    Magic Johnson Shows Love to Trae Young

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Adidas Trae Young Video Similar to Kobe Bryant Commercial

    10 seconds ago
    The NBA 75th Anniversary logo on a backboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Multiple Hawks Legends Named to NBA Top 75 Players

    2 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with State Farm for 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign in 2021-22 NBA Season.
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Plan 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign

    5 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
    News

    Trae Young Recreates Classic Reggie Miller Moment

    20 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Speaks Out On New Contract Extension

    Oct 19, 2021
    The Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young and John Collins must battle rivals for another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
    News

    2021-22 Regular Season, Playoff Predictions for Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
    News

    Kevin Huerter and Atlanta Hawks Agree On Contract Extension

    Oct 18, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks celebrating in 2021 NBA Playoffs. The team hopes to replicate their success in the 2021-22 NBA Season.
    News

    2021-22 Season Predictions for Atlanta Hawks Players

    Oct 18, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park.
    Culture

    Hawks Players Attend NLCS Game 2 in Atlanta

    Oct 18, 2021