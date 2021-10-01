Five Atlanta Hawks Lineups that Scare the NBA

October 1, 2021
The Five Scariest Atlanta Hawks Lineups
The Five Scariest Atlanta Hawks Lineups

To kick off the Halloween season, we're previewing the most frightening Hawks lineups.
© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

To kick off the Halloween season, we're previewing the most frightening Hawks lineups.

Once the clock hit midnight last night, it officially became spooky season around here. No team in the NBA possesses the depth which the Atlanta Hawks enjoy. Both General Manager Travis Schlenk and Coach Nate McMillan have talked about the challenges that arise from having so many talented players on one roster. 

The Hawks can win upwards of 50 regular season games thanks to the roster assembled by the front office. In the spirit of Halloween, let's look at the Hawks five scariest lineups for the upcoming season.

Death Lineup

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

Bogdan Bogdanovic

John Collins

Clint Capela

The dynastic Golden State Warriors of yesteryear had a starting five that spread defenses past their breaking point. Even if their threes weren't falling, they could still attack from other angles. I don't think this will be the Hawks starting rotation, but it would be fun to see these five players on the court simultaneously.

All Clamps Team

PGSGSFPFC

Delon Wright

Kevin Huerter

Cam Reddish

De'Andre Hunter

Clint Capela

Last year we didn't get to see much of Reddish and Hunter on the floor together. Add in two of the team's other best defenders, and this lengthy lineup will wrap itself around opponents' offenses and suffocate them.

Shooters

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

Bogdan Bogdanovich

Danilo Gallinari

John Collins

No image description

The first four players in this lineup ranked in the top four of three-point attempts per game last season for the Hawks. Meanwhile, John Collins shot 39.9% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game. The defense might be suspect, but this squad would ring up a lot of points together.

Run and Gun

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Lou Williams

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

The Hawks ranked 22nd in the league for pace (possessions per 48 minutes) last season. They don't need a lot of possessions to translate into points. However, every player in this lineup plays at a pace at or higher than the league average (99.2).

Slasher

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Lou Williams

Bogdan Bogdanovich

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

There is no lack of offensive options in this scenario. There are ample shooters for spreading the floor and more than enough ball-handlers and playmakers to get to the rim.

