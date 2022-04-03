Did Kyrie Irving Make Fun of Trae Young's Defense?

Skip to main content
Was Kyrie Irving Making Fun of Hawks Defense?

Was Kyrie Irving Making Fun of Hawks Defense?

Watch the video and decide.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the video and decide.

Alright, friends, it's time to put on your tinfoil hats. Luckily, Kyrie Irving already has his on (I kid, I kid). Yesterday, I captured a video of the Brooklyn Nets point guard warming up before playing the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena.

As you can see in the tweeted video below, Irving was a) red hot and b) messing around and having fun. I didn't think much about what he was saying or doing in the video until the replies were full of fans trying to figure out which (if any) Hawks players Irving was joking about. 

In the video, you can hear Irving repeatedly saying things like "Him!" and "That dude, bring him up!" Miming an isolation where he picks on the poorest defender. Quick side note, guarding Irving looks like my personal nightmare, but I digress.

So what's the final verdict? Was Irving talking about a specific Hawks defender? I guess we'll never truly know. If you ask me, he wasn't thinking about anyone in particular. Instead, it was more like a kid shooting hoops against imaginary defenders in the backyard.

For what it's worth, Irving finished the game with an inefficient 31 points. The eccentric yet extremely talented guard shot 12-32 from the field and 7-14 from deep. His teammate, Kevin Durant, finished the game with a career-high 55 points. However, it still wasn't enough to win in Atlanta. Trae Young led the Hawks to victory with his 36 points and 10 assists. 

Recommended For You

Trae Young, Hawks Taking on Mental Health Awareness

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Did Kyrie Irving Make Fun of Trae Young's Defense?

By Pat Bensonjust now
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) (left) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) react after the Hawks defeated the Nets at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Brooklyn Nets 122-115

By Pat Benson10 hours ago
Hawks’ Hoop and Mural Unveiling at Fire Station.
News

Hawks Pay Tribute to Historic Atlanta Fire Station 16

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after an altercation with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) (not shown) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks CEO Gives Update on John Collins Injuries

By Pat BensonApr 1, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to 'Coming 2 America' Actor

By Pat BensonApr 1, 2022
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Picture

By Pat BensonApr 1, 2022