It's taken over a year, but it appears Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has finally come back to earth.

On Monday, while speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Irving apologized for stating he believed that the earth is flat back in February 2017.

Kyrie apologizes for saying the world is flat. #Under30Summit pic.twitter.com/uJH3fNbPqS — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

"At the time, I was, like, innocent in it," Irving said Monday. "But you realize the effect of the power of voice and even if you believe in that, it’s like, don’t come out and say that. That’s for intimate conversations because perception, how you’re received, it just changes. Like, no. I’m actually a smart-ass individual. So it’s not like I was just coming out and saying that. So at the time, I just didn’t realize the effect."

Irving originally made the comments while speaking on then-teammates Richard Jefferson's podcast. A few months after, Irving said that he was merely trolling people, but as recently as June, he doubled down on his comments during an interview with the New York Times. While speaking during Monday's summit, he admitted that he was "definitely, at the time, a big conspiracy theorist." In fact, his influence for becoming a flat-earth truther was Instagram.

But Irving has put the nonsense to rest for good, he hopes, after speaking Monday.

"I’m sorry about all of that," Irving said. "For all the science teachers, for everybody coming up to me like, ‘I have to re-teach my whole curriculum!’ I’m sorry. I apologize."