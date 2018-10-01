Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Saying the Earth Is Flat

Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving apologized Monday for saying the earth is flat.

By Kaelen Jones
October 01, 2018

It's taken over a year, but it appears Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has finally come back to earth.

On Monday, while speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Irving apologized for stating he believed that the earth is flat back in February 2017.

"At the time, I was, like, innocent in it," Irving said Monday. "But you realize the effect of the power of voice and even if you believe in that, it’s like, don’t come out and say that. That’s for intimate conversations because perception, how you’re received, it just changes. Like, no. I’m actually a smart-ass individual. So it’s not like I was just coming out and saying that. So at the time, I just didn’t realize the effect."

Irving originally made the comments while speaking on then-teammates Richard Jefferson's podcast. A few months after, Irving said that he was merely trolling people, but as recently as June, he doubled down on his comments during an interview with the New York Times. While speaking during Monday's summit, he admitted that he was "definitely, at the time, a big conspiracy theorist." In fact, his influence for becoming a flat-earth truther was Instagram.

But Irving has put the nonsense to rest for good, he hopes, after speaking Monday.

"I’m sorry about all of that," Irving said. "For all the science teachers, for everybody coming up to me like, ‘I have to re-teach my whole curriculum!’ I’m sorry. I apologize."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)