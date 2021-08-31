What Role Will Lou Williams Play For Atlanta Hawks Next Season?

There are few certainties in life. Death, taxes, and Lou Williams coming off the bench and lighting up your favorite team for 20 points. But the perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Williams has played 15 seasons, and his minutes have been declining since 2018.

The slight reduction in playing time didn't stop several championship contenders from pursuing Williams in free agency this summer. His steady output in 2021 ended with an exclamation point in two stellar performances during the Eastern Conference Finals. Luckily for the Hawks, the local legend opted to return to his hometown team on a 1-year, $5 million contract.

Usually, at this point in a player's career, they're getting video tributes as part of their farewell tour. But Williams still has gas left in the tank and can contribute more than just being a positive influence in the locker room. However, minutes will not be easy to come by for any player on the Hawks roster not named Trae Young, John Collins, or Clint Capela.

The combo guard is competing with a slew of talented players for time in the backcourt. Obviously, Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic have the starting positions locked up. Then you have Kevin Huerter and Delon Wright on the second string. It's an embarrassment of riches for the deepest roster in the league. So how much can we expect from Sweet Lou this season?

It will be challenging for the veteran to average 20 minutes per game again, which is bad news for his overall numbers, which correlate directly to his playing time. If the current statistical trends continue, we can expect more dropoff from the 11.3 points and 3.4 assists per game he averaged last year for the Clippers and Hawks.

Despite less production, Williams remains relatively efficient for a volume scorer. His eFG% (Effective Field Goal percentage) and overall shooting percentages are holding steady. Additionally, his incredible work ethic and basketball IQ make him a microwave that can heat up instantly.

Let's not forget his calming presence on the floor. Williams had the ball in his hand a lot when Young was on the bench last spring. In fact, he had the second-highest USG% (Usage Percentage) for the Hawks. Even though Williams is the oldest player on the roster, he can still fill it up on any given night. Every championship contender needs a veteran, and Lou Williams is the perfect fit in Atlanta.