2026 NBA Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Grab Duke Superstar Plus Talented Michigan Big Man

While the 2026 NBA Draft is months away, it is shaping up to be a loaded group at the top, especially in the top three. The trio of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa is looked at as an elite grouping of prospects at the top, but there are several others that are going to round out the top ten.

For the Hawks, the main focus is to continue winning and see the growth of their young players. Jalen Johnson continues to show how good he can be, while Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher have made strides as well, not to mention Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell. Atlanta has won five games in a row heading into the game tonight against the Pistons and are at 9-5 overall.

Atlanta though, could end up having a top pick in this upcoming draft thanks to a great draft night trade back in June. Atlanta owns the Pelicans' pick in this draft, and right now, New Orleans is 3-15 and would have top-three lottery odds. The Hawks also end up with the worst pick between their own, San Antonio, and Cleveland.

If the Hawks end up with one of the top picks in the draft, who could they select?

Latest Mock

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Reports Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks select Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 2 pick and then selecting Michigan big man Aday Mara with the No. 23 pick:

Position: PF | Size: 6'9", 250 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Paolo Banchero

"Cameron Boozer has punished mid-major schools early on. Some issues finishing against Texas and Kansas have scouts wanting to see more against ranked and ACC opponents.

There are scouts who'll feel more comfortable with AJ Dybantsa's advantageous positional size, athleticism and shotmaking. But there will also be NBA front offices that put extra stock into Boozer's intangibles, particularly the IQ and processing that have consistently contributed to his team winning in every setting at every level.

On brand, Boozer ranks No. 2 in the nation in box plus-minus. He leads Duke in assists by making good reads out of double teams, advancing the ball in transition and knowing where open shooters are when he catches in the middle of the floor.

Skeptics may worry about lack of explosion or reliance on bully ball in side, but Boozer also has 10 threes and plenty of flashes of attacking closeouts with his dribble and body control.

Position: C | Size: 7'3", 255 lbs | Age: 20 | Country: Spain

Pro Comp: Roy Hibbert

Aday Mara's skill level may stand out first for a 7'3" big, but he's putting up unique passing, shot-blocking and rebounding numbers as well.

NBA teams may not focus as much on the scoring—it's his ability to facilitate from the post, earn second-chance points and protect the rim that will seem most translatable and valuable at the next level."

Boozer is off to a great start this season and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

