Analyst Proposes Surprising Trade Deadline Plan For the Hawks

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is two weeks away.

There has only been one trade so far this season and it involved the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, signaling the end of the Young era in Atlanta and opening up other possibilities for the Hawks.

Just because Young has been dealt, does not mean that the Hawks are going to be done. They have over $70 million in expiring contracts, young players, and draft picks to trade if they wanted to make a big move.

But what if they went the other way? While there is plenty of talk around the Hawks adding a big time player to the roster, what if the Hawks continued to reshape their roster and move other players in more of a reset? While not being talked about much, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes suggest that is the way to go for Atlanta:

"With Trae Young now a member of the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks can move on to other business.

The Hawks should be willing to listen on everyone but Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as they re-orient themselves around youth, athleticism and a more egalitarian offense. Former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, a suddenly overpaid Dyson Daniels and a perpetually unavailable (and expiring) Kristaps Porzingis should all be on the table.

With the New Orleans Pelicans' lottery pick incoming this summer, the time could be right for a harder reset."

Is this the right move?

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While trading any of Porzingis, McCollum, Luke Kennard, or Corey Kispert should be looked at as possible, I don't think a hard reset for the Hawks is necessary. They have already started that process and even if they don't trade any of Porzingis, Kennard, or McCollum, they are all expiring contracts and the Hawks can look at adding to their team via free agency or trades this summer.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is on one of the best contracts in the NBA, Jalen Johnson has taken another big leap this season, Daniels is not as overpaid as Hughes suggests, and Onyeka Okongwu is on one of the most team friendly contracts for a starting caliber center in the NBA. Not only that, but the Hawks have the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks draft pick this summer. They have a chance to add an elite talent like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, or Cameron Boozer.

The Hawks still have a very bright future, even if this season amounts to nothing more than another quick exit from the play-in tournament. They have young talent, plenty of optionality and the NBA's best draft pick asset to build around their current roster. While it might not be as certain of a future as teams like Oklahoma City or San Antonio, the Hawks are in one of the most enviable positions in the entire NBA and instead of a hard reset, they should just make smart moves and set themselves up for sustained success.

