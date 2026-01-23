Suns vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23

The Phoenix Suns are making a serious run at a top-six seed in the Western Conference, and they’re looking to extend their winning streak to four on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Johnson has played at an All-NBA level for the Hawks, but they are just the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have also struggled a bit since adding veteran C.J. McCollum, making them a tough team to trust against a Suns defense that is currently in the top five in the league in defensive rating.

Devin Booker and company have dominated against UNDER .500 teams (15-4) this season, but can they add another win on Friday?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference clash.

Suns vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Suns -3.5 (-110)

Hawks +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns: -155

Hawks: +130

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 27-17

Hawks record: 21-25

Suns vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Jordan Goodwin -- available

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Nikola Djurisic – questionable

Caleb Houstan – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Zaccharie Risacher – out

Suns vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based on past player performance.

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker OVER Points

This season, Booker is averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The star guard has eight games this month with at least 24 points, and he could be in line for a big game against a Hawks defense that is 26th in the NBA in opponent points per game (119.1).

Booker dropped 27 points in a loss to Atlanta earlier this season, and he’s scored at least 24 points in four games in a row. Given his usage in this Phoenix offense, I think he’s worth a bet to go OVER this number against one of the worst PPG defenses in the league.

Suns vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Suns are back over .500 on the road this season, and as I mentioned earlier, they’ve dominated teams that are below .500 this season.

The Hawks fall into that bucket, and they’ve struggled a ton at home, going 7-13 straight up and against the spread. They’ve covered at the second-lowest rate in the NBA at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Suns are an NBA-best 31-13 against the number this season, and they have an elite defense that is able to keep them in games.

With the Hawks struggling to hold opponents under 115 points this season, I think this sets up well for Booker and the Suns to cover. Atlanta is just 4-6 in its last 10 games, and it has had some growing pains with McCollum now in the fold.

Phoenix is the better team and should prove that with another win against an under .500 opponent on Friday.

Pick: Suns Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

