Chicago Bulls Announce Josh Giddey's Playing Status For Tonight's Game vs Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action for the second week of the NBA season.
Atlanta is hoping to shake off their 1-2 start to the season and start to pick up some momentum as the season heads into November.
The Hawks were one of the most talked about teams this offseason, but we have only seen them at full strength one time so far. The Bulls, on the other hand, have been a pleasant surprise through the first two games. They are 2-0 and have wins over the Pistons and the Magic. It is still early, but could the Bulls be better than expected?
Heading into this game, Bulls guard Josh Giddey was questionable and Chicago just announced his status for tonight. Giddey is going to be able to play.
How have the Hawks looked so far?
While the Hawks are 1-2, how do the advanced stats look? Our own Rohan Raman took a closer look at that:
"The Hawks' offense is not off to a great start. They're 29th in points, 25th in FG%, 23rd in 3P%, 14th in FT%, 23rd in rebounds (17th in OREB), 15th in assists and 15th in turnovers per game. It's surprising to see an offense led by Trae Young linger near the bottom of the league in points, but the Hawks should get better on this end as their health improves. Still, it's a bit worrying to see that the early returns on the spacing upgrades Atlanta made haven't translated into better production.
Their defense is making incremental progress and they've continued to do a good job of closing out on shooters from deep. On a per-game basis, Atlanta ranks 20th in points allowed, 25th in FG% allowed, 5th in 3P% allowed, 27th in rebounds allowed, 20th in steals and 9th in blocks. They still need Porzingis to take their defense to the next level from a rim protection standpoint.
Chicago's offense has been a work-in-progress. They rank 24th in points per game, 16th in FG%, 11th in 3P%, 12th in FT%, 9th in rebounds (19th in OREB), 8th in assists, and 26th in minimizing turnovers per game. The Bulls are young and athletic, but they're still working out some of the finer points of their offense.
Their defense has been great to start the year. Currently, they're 1st in points allowed, 3rd in FG% allowed, 1st in 3P% allowed, 26th in rebounds allowed, 13th in steals, and 11th in blocks. Atlanta will have to play a much better brand of offense than they've displayed so far in order to crack a tough defensive units back in the lineup to unlock their ceiling as a defense."