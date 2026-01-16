Bulls vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping that a return home can get them back on track. The Nets have lost five in a row, including all three on their road trip, but are now favored as they return to Brooklyn.

The Chicago Bulls will be playing their third game in four nights after a loss in Houston and a win over the Jazz on Tuesday and Wednesday. They’re now 19-21 overall and 7-12 on the road.

The Nets upset the Bulls as +7.5 underdogs for a 113-103 victory last month in Chicago.

The oddsmakers have the Nets as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +1.5 (-108)

Nets -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bulls: +105

Nets: -125

Total

226.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Bulls vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES

Bulls record: 19-21

Nets record: 11-27

Bulls vs. Nets Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – out

Kevin Huerter – probable

Yuki Kawamura – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Lachlan Olbrich – out

Julian Phillips – questionable

Nets Injury Report

Haywood Highsmith – out

E.J. Liddell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Ziaire Williams – out

Bulls vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. has found his shooting groove from beyond the arc. The Nets forward is shooting 40% from deep this season, and 43.6% since the beginning of December.

Porter Jr. has made at least four three-pointers in 12 of 15 games since December 1, including five in Chicago back on December 3.

He hasn’t been shooting quite as successfully in January, being dragged down by an 0 for 9 performance against the Clippers, but he’s still putting up double-digit attempts and making a handful of them.

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Even with all of the Bulls’ injuries, I can’t back the Nets at home. Chicago has shown that it can win without Giddey, and Coby White has been back for a few games now.

Brooklyn has lost five straight and eight of its last nine contests. The Nets are very rare favorites tonight, being favored for just the second time this season.

There’s no real value in taking the spread, so give me Chicago outright tonight in Brooklyn.

Pick: Bulls moneyline (+105)

