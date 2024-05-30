Are Golden State Warriors Darkhorse Candidate To Land Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler?
The Golden State Warriors missed out on the NBA playoffs last season, meaning an offseason splash is in the realm of possibilities.
The shocking part is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is among potential names for the Warriors if he becomes available. The only realistic way the Heat forward hits the market is through contract disagreements with the front office. The Athletic's Anthony Slater believes the Warriors' front office favors Butler over other potentially available stars.
“We discussed some of the Warriors’ options on our offseason preview podcast," Slater wrote. "Two quick situations of note: If Brandon Ingram hits the trade market, I would not expect the Warriors to show interest. If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree.”
While Butler's timeline matches up nicely with that of star Stephen Curry, it's hard to imagine the two sides coming to an agreement.
The Heat would likely request two of the Warriors' young players (Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis) and draft capital. Kuminga's breakout season, averaging 16.1 points on 52.9 percent shooting, sets him up as a cornerstone of their future.
The deal sets the Heat up for a much brighter future, but running it back with a similar roster is the more probable outcome. With two NBA Finals appearances in the last five seasons, their front office may feel competitive enough to give Butler a max extension this summer.
