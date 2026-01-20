Jimmy Butler Helped Off the Court After Awkward Landing vs. Heat

Jimmy Butler left the Warriors’ game against the Heat on Monday night after coming down awkwardly while catching a pass from guard Brandin Podziemski and getting bumped by Miami guard Davion Mitchell while in the air.

He exited the game and was helped to the locker room by Golden State teammates Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga after he grabbed his right knee following the play. You can watch the play and following moments below as Butler sounded like he was in serious pain after the difficult landing:

Prayers up for Jimmy Butler 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0RrwwWkf8w — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) January 20, 2026

Jimmy Butler went down with an apparent knee injury and went back to the locker room —



Prayers up. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/gy7ZK6iui5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 20, 2026

Jimmy Butler can’t put weight on his right knee. Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga helping him to the locker room after a concerning scene in Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/4uSCuzXgEk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 20, 2026

The injury happened with 7:41 left in the third quarter, as Butler left with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals on the night. The Warriors quickly ruled that he would not return to the game with a right knee injury.

Despite the painful-looking injury, Butler appeared to be in good spirits as he was helped off by Hield and Gary Payton II, trying to crack a slight smile as he left the floor.

Jimmy Butler reaction as he gets carried to the locker room after suffering a lower leg injury: pic.twitter.com/61frB9gzgR — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 20, 2026

In Butler’s first full season with the Warriors after he was traded by the Heat following a messy breakup at last year’s trade deadline, he’s averaging 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as Golden State sits at 24-19, good for eighth place in the Western Conference. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer behind only Steph Curry.

We’ll have to wait to determine the severity of Butler’s injury as the Warriors hope to make a push in the West.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated