Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Among Finalists For Defensive Player Of The Year Award
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was named among the finalists for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.
The other candidates were Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) and Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves).
Here's a look at an earlier article about the Heat making their case for Adebayo:
The defensive assignment was supposed to go to Jimmy Butler.
Thankfully, the Miami Heat have the ultimate defensive fill-in. Center Bam Adebayo took on the challenge of guarding Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan Friday in Butler's absence due to injury.
Adebayo didn't disappoint, making DeRozan a non-factor in the Heat's blowout victory. He finished with 22 points but was held in check during the decisive third quarter.
"Another day in the office," Adebayo said. "Obviously, your coach trusting you to defend their star player as a center speaks a lot for who you are, what you bring to the table."
It was yet another case for Adebayo being in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. He hasn't won the award, one the Heat have campaigned for him the past few years.
"He's able to guard 1-5," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "It just shows everything he has in the bag defensively. He's in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. He put that on full display."
This is probably Adebayo's best chance to finally win the award. His peers have often rated him among the league's best defenders. It may or may not happen but the Heat know all about being snubbed for honors.
Erik Spoelstra has never won Coach of the Year despite six NBA Finals appearances.
"I think he's the Defensive of the Year in the league," Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez said of Adebayo. "He showed it again why that's the case, guarding bigs to DeMar DeRozan on the wing. He's just absolutely incredible."