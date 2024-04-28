Bam Adebayo Refuses To Credit Boston Celtics, Blames Game 3 Loss On Miami Heat
Miam Heat center Bam Adebayo didn't feel the need he had to repeat himself.
He began his postgame interview after Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 by saying this, "We just made mistake after mistake on offense. Not communicating, throwing the ball away, turnovers that shouldn't happen in the playoffs. We need to check that box."
A few moments later, Adebayo was about what the Celtics did to create those mistakes. The normally calm Adebayo got a little testy with his answer.
"I just told you we got turnovers because we were careless with the basketball," Adebayo said. "I don't think it had anything to do with their pressure."
The Celtics took control by scoring 19 points off nine Heat turnovers in the first half . The Heat have struggled early in both losses in the series. In Game 1, they fell down 14-0 and only scored 12 first-quarter points in Game 3.
Adebayo thinks the Heat's issues are more internal. The Celtics have played solid defense but not well enough to produce two 20-point victories.
"If you watched the game, we had lackadaisical turnovers, unforced turnovers for no reason," Adebayo said. "I feel like that was the difference."
The Heat have Sunday's practice to figure things out before Game 4 Monday at Kaseya Center. A loss would all but secure the series for the Celtics, who would have a 3-1 lead heading back to Boston for Game 5. The Heat, obviously, are banking on once again tying things.