Miami Heat Putting Their Trust In Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro Combo
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo are no longer considered young players.
They are ready to make the leap from newcomers to budding stars. Both put their talents on full display in Wednesday's victory against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They left their mark on the game, with Herro producing 24 points and 14 points and Adebayo with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
In the postgame, the two traded compliments about each other's play
"Any time the game gets crazy, they go on a run, we find the ball in Bam's hands," Herro said. "Honestly, he's just our setup guy. We get him the ball. We know he's going to make the right play or a hole in the defense. To have a guy like that on the team, it's huge for us. We're lucky to have someone like that."
The 14 assists were a career-high for Herro, who has improved as a playmaker over the years.
"It's a luxury to have a guy who can do both," Adebayo said. "As talented as he is to go score, but also being able to get us in the office ... I feel like we complement each other."
The duo is producing when the Heat need it most. They are playing the No. 1 seed Celtics without Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler, who are both sidelined with injuries.
"It speaks volumes with their progression," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "Just how much they've grown. Just how much as a team we believe in those two guys as well."