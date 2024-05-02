Bam Adebayo Was The X Factor For The Miami Heat This Season
Bam Adebayo was the Miami Heat’s best player on the court during the regular season.
Adebayo averaged 19.3 points and a career-best 10.4 rebounds. He led the team in total points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Adebayo played as a second option when the Heat were fully healthy, but also carried his weight when called to be the team’s primary scorer.
His importance became even more evident in the playoffs. Adebayo’s scoring jumped to 22.5 points per game during the Heat’s first-round series with the Boston Celtics.
Adebayo also continued to show his excellence on the defensive side of the ball. He led the team with 0.9 blocks per game and averaged more than a steal per game. Adebayo was named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and will likely make one of the All-Defensive Teams once the NBA honors are announced.
Adebayo was one of a few players to stay relatively healthy during the year as well. He played in 71 games. Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the only other Heat player to appear on the court more, doing so 75 times.
Many of the Heat’s core players battled through injuries this year. Butler appeared in 60 games. Herro only played 42 games. Many of the team’s role players also missed chunks of time as well. Adebayo’s ability to consistently play was a big part of the team’s success.
Adebayo will continue to be a key part of the team moving forward. He is signed through the 2025-26 season.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
