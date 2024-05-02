Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Glad 'Younger Guys' Felt Environment Of The NBA Playoffs
The Miami Heat's future remains bright despite their Round 1 exit to the Boston Celtics, with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic acting as the core group.
Adebayo and Herro are becoming well-versed when it comes to the postseason, with an NBA Finals appearance under their belts while Jaquez and Jovic got their first true taste of playoff experience against the Celtics.
"We've learned a lot of lessons throughout this playoff series," Adebayo said. "The younger guys actually feel what it's like to be in a playoff series, understand how locked in you have to be, the details you have to have throughout the game."
Jaquez and Jovic are in a position most rookies and sophomores are not presented with. The duo is prepped to play a significant role on a championship contender early in their careers. Most players of their age are drafted to rebuilding teams, meaning they do not experience the intensity of the playoffs until their prime. Not to mention, their efforts in the regular season are necessary, as the Heat are often criticized for taking it less seriously than others.
A victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament could have made the necessary difference, as the Sixers face the New York Knicks in Game 6 Thursday night. Not to mention the possibility of jumping up to the No. 6 seed to face the injury-plagued Milwaukee Bucks. Outside of the hypothetical scenarios, this year's unhoped-for early departure from the playoffs may act as a wakeup call for them to compete at a more intense level in the regular season.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE