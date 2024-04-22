Former Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine Believes Miami Heat Tried To Injure Jayson Tatum
A play at the end of Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is causing commotion across social media.
In the fourth quarter, Heat forward Caleb Martin ran into the side of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum while he was in the air for a rebound. Tatum was in pain for a moment, but swiftly jumped up, ready to take his free throws. Retired Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine is not moving on from the situation as quickly, jumping to a harsh conclusion about the foul.
"Erik Spoelstra called a timeout with a left down by 16, 30 seconds later that play happens," Scalabrine said postgame. "That looked shady to me."
The remark is bold, likely being far from the truth. Martin was undoubtedly frustrated with their deficit, but to claim that Spoelstra and his players would intentionally attempt to injure a player is uncalled for. The Heat forward shared his side of the story after the loss.
"I tried to go help him up," Martin said. "Obviously, I know I hit him pretty hard, but momentum was carrying me." He further went on to share that if teammate Jimmy Butler was in Tatum's situation, he would've stood up for him as Boston did.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and Tatum also gave their opinions on the play after their Game 1 victory but took less aggressive angles on the situation.
“I was waiting to see what [Tatum] was going to do. I was kind of excited about the whole situation," Mazzulla said. "I enjoyed watching it.”
“I I feel fine, I mean, I didn’t even see it," Tatum shared. "Went to go get the rebound, got knocked out there, feel, got right up, got ready to shoot some free throws.”
