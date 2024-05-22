Bryce Harper's Prom Assist On Par With Dwyane Wade In 2013
First, it was Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade being the ultimate prom date 11 years ago.
Now, it's Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper being the ultimate wingman.
Harper has the feel-good story of prom season when he assisted New Jersey teenager Jake Portella ask his date to the dance. Harper asked at the front door house of her house.
"Jake wants to ask you to prom so I thought I'd help him out," Harper said on the video posted on Instagram " ... So will you go to prom with him?"
She gladly accepted. Here's a look at the original post that has since gone viral, being picked up by several national media outlets.
The gesture by Harper was reminiscent of Wade in 2013. Nicole Muxo, who then was a student at Archbishop Carroll, asked Wade to prom on a YouTube video. When Wade couldn't fulfill her first invite earlier in the school year to Homecoming, he figured he'd made good on the second.
Wade surprised her, calling her from outside the venue before making a big entrance. They spent the evening at the event, posing for pictures and taking videos.
“I had no idea he was there and was actually going to walk in,” Muxo said. “I’m going to remember it forever. This was definitely the highlight of my senior year.”
Kudos to Harper and Wade for making memorable experiences for a group of teenagers.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com