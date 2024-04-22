Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Clears The Air On Jayson Tatum Foul In Game 1
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin found himself in a bit of controversy during Sunday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.
Late in the fourth quarter, Martin tried to box out Tatum on a missed shot. The lunge landed Tatum on the ground.
Martin said it was just part of playoff basketball.
"That's just the playoffs," Martin said. "You just know it's going to be physical. That's the type of game you want. It's that time of year where everything does pick up, intensity picks up, physicality picks up. No matter what, we've got to stay the course."
"The only thing I would say about this. I'm not trying to start nothing here but Erik Spoelstra called a timeout with 1:30, down by 16," Scalabrine said. "Thirty seconds later, that play happens ... Why is that play happening. That looked shady to me."
Martin insisted he did not try to harm Tatum on the play. He said he even offered to help him up.
"I tried to go help him up," Martin said. "Obviously, I know I hit him pretty hard, but momentum was carrying me." He further went on to share that if teammate Jimmy Butler was in Tatum's situation, he would've stood up for him as Boston did.