Can Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Build On Last Season's Improvement?
It's been five seasons of highs and lows for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson.
After having a bounce back season, we can't help but wonder: What can he do to sustain it this season?
Resurrection is a word that comes to mind when describing Robinson's performance last season. We saw Robinson looking like the player who was a weapon for the offense from 2019-2021. It was different the two previous season when his numbers took a nosedive.
You heard his name in the trade talks, giving the impression the organization and the fans wanted him gone. It's difficult for a player to constantly listen to the noise about potentially trades.
For now, the criticism has been put to rest. Robinson, known for being an exceptional three-point shooter, got into the rhythm again. He made nearly 40 percent from behind the arc, averaged a 2.8 assists (career-high), and 12.9 points, the highest since the 2020-21 season. He's also gotten better at moving without the ball.
The focus now is Robinson gaining more confidence in his ability to get to the rim. He should also make use of midrange shots and throw floaters when necessary. His pick-and-roll situations with Bam Adebayo have the potential to be a game-changer.
At this stage in his career, it's all about refining his game and enhancing his resilience. Defense may not be his forte, but he needs take on some assignments. It would be an added bonus for the team.
