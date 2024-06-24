Chris Bosh Came Up Empty In Game 7 Against San Antonio, Proudest Moment Nonetheless
When the Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 in the last Game 7 played in South Florida in 2013, they did so despite getting no points from power forward Chris Bosh.
It was Lebron James and Dwyane Wade who led the Heat starters with 37 and 23 points respectively.
Bosh credited just being on the floor at the end of the game as a crowning achievement of his career.
"I think that's the proudest moment of my career," Bosh said in 2014. "Not scoring, but still being out there in the last minute."
South Florida is once again hosting a Game 7 when the Florida Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers to decide the Stanley Cup Finals. There is no telling if another bizarre Bosh moment will occur.
He called it a clarifying moment of his career. Keep in mind, It was Bosh who had the rebound and assist on the Ray Allen three-point field goal in the waning seconds of regulation in Game 6 that forced overtime and propelled the Heat to play in Game 7.
"I had a clarifying moment," Bosh said. "I didn't score and everybody kept saying, 'Don't worry you're going to score' I was like 'Dude, I'm fine.' I figured that I'm not going to get the ball and get a bucket. Dwyane and LeBron, they had it going the whole game."
Wade had his own take on Bosh's performance in that game.
“If it not my night to shine, it’s not my night offensively to shine but it’s other ways you can affect the game,” Wade said. “I think Chris showed that in Game 7.”
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.