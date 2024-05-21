Chris Broussard Says Anthony Edwards Is More Dwyane Wade Than Michael Jordan
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is arguably the biggest story of the NBA playoffs.
He has the T-Wolves in the Western Conference finals after knocking off three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals. He's on the verge of joining the league's elite stars.
But the biggest narrative has been the comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest player in league history. It got to the point Edwards went out of his way to shoot down the comparisons because he prefers to be his own man.
On Tuesday. Fox Sports 1's Chris Broussard brought another comparison into the discussion. Speaking on First Things First, he said Edwards is more like Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade than Jordan.
“Obviously everybody is talking about Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards," Broussard said. "But I think he’s actually Dwyane Wade with a better jump shot.”
If anything, this is nothing more than a topic for fans to talk about. It's probably best to just say Edwards is a mix of Wade and Jordan. He can get to the rim like both. He plays defense like both. And like he said, the biggest difference is he may be a better outside shooter than both.
Jordan and Wade became better perimeter players later in their careers, but there is no limitations on the possibilities of Edwards' growth. He's just 22 and already has his team on the verge of the Finals.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com