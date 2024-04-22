Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Delon Wright Lone Bright Spot In Sunday's Loss To Boston Celtics In Game 1

Shandel Richardson

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Delon Wright (4) celebrates with guard Tyler Herro - Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat had little to cheer about in Sunday's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

There was one, however, positive. Guard Delon Wright had a career game by scoring 17 points, including 5 of 5 on 3-pointers.


"It's one of the few bright spots," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Delon has gotten a lot more comfortable in two months in our system." 

Wright was acquired from the Washington Wizards in February to help strengthen the backcourt. He has played sparingly but has made the most of every opportunity. He was key when the Heat rallied after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

"That was pretty crazy," Wright said. "I don't think I've ever hit that many in a row. I just have to take the open that they give me. I felt like I passed up one in the first half and we turned it over." 

HEAT NEED MORE FROM HERRO

Spoelstra took some of the blame for Herro's struggles in Game 1. He said they have to do a better job of putting Herro in position to produce.

"They came out with the intentions to put a lot of pressure on him, whether it was on the ball with the pick and rolls or off the ball with some movement," Spoelstra said. "We have to come up with some ways to shake him free and get him in the strength zone within the contest of what we do. That's the playoffs."

Game 2 is Wednesday in Boston.

