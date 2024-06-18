Derrick White's Father Comically Mocks Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler About Championship
The Boston Celtics are having the time of their lives celebrating championship No. 18, as even guard Derrick White's father, Richard, is joining in on the action.
White's father took to social media on Tuesday afternoon with a photo of him and his son with the Eastern Conference Finals trophy. He captioned it, "Holding the next one was even better. Did I do it right Jimmy?" The remark is clearly taking a jab at Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who is a rival of the Celtics.
The Heat were defeated by the Celtics in the first round of this year's playoffs, but Butler and guard Terry Rozier were absent for the series. It was a revenge matchup for Boston after falling short to the veteran forward and Co. in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. Despite leading the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances in the last five seasons, Butler remains ringless. He ranks fourth among active players with the most playoff games without a title (119), trailing James Harden (166), Chris Paul (149), and Russell Westbrook (122).
The Celtics are taking a little detour before celebrating their championship with the fans. After defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, they are headed straight to Miami to party. Their championship parade is taking place on Friday.
