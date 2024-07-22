Did Miami Heat Make Serious Push At Utah Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen?
Everything is pointing to the Miami Heat running it back with a similar core, but it seems the front office may have never desired star talent in the first place.
Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen is one of the most discussed trade targets this offseason. The Heat have the assets to make a serious offer for the 27-year-old star, but it's reported by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel serious discussions were never had.
"The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings are teams that had been in touch with the Jazz at the start of free agency regarding Markkanen's availability, league sources told ClutchPoints at NBA Summer League," Siegel wrote. "The Heat and Timberwolves never engaged in serious conversations with the Jazz for Markkanen."
The Heat's starting lineup is their Big Three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, along with two of their numerous wings. Adding Markkanen to this mix could vault Miami's roster back among title contenders in the Eastern Conference, but it seems team president Pat Riley is headed in a different direction. It's hard to imagine Riley goes out quiet with his time in the league running low.
The Heat president would never jeopardize the future of his beloved organization, meaning only the right opportunity will result in a blockbuster trade.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE