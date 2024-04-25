The Miami Heat Entered Game 2 Against Boston Celtics With Different "Mentality"
The Miami Heat stepped up in a big way during their 111-101 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
The Heat shot 53.5 percent from three and nearly 50 percent from the floor during the Game 2 victory. Many of the team’s role players had great individual performances as well.
"The last two days we were watching a lot of film," Tyler Herro said after the game. "... It was a very intense two, three days. Ultimately, it set us up for success."
Herro scored 24 points while also contributing a career-high 14 assists in the win. He struggled throughout the Play-In Tournament and had just 11 points in the Game 1 loss.
"I just think it speaks more to the mentality of the group," Caleb Martin said. "We've been in these situations many times before. Just staying with it through bad games, through slumps ... A lot of it is a mentality thing. We've always been able to do stuff like that. The approach is there."
Martin also shined on Wednesday night. He made five of his six three-point attempts and finished the game with 21 points.
The rest of the Heat’s starting five all had great games as well. Bam Adebayo had a double-double while being a lockdown defender. He held Kristaps Porzingis to just six points. Porzingis was just 1 for nine from the field on Wednesday. Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. both did most of their damage from beyond the arc. Jovic and Jaquez nailed three triples each.
Game 3 of the series is at the Kaseya Center on Saturday night.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
