Could Donovan Mitchell Be A Primary Trade Target For The Heat This Offseason?
The Miami Heat are a great fit for one of the NBA’s biggest stars who could be on the move this summer.
Donovan Mitchell has been surrounded by trade rumors over the past year because his contract expires at the end of next season. Mitchell has yet to commit to the Cleveland Cavaliers long-term.
The Cavaliers traded for Mitchell in 2022. He is a two-time All-Star since then and has averaged 27.5 points and 5.2 assists, cementing himself as one of the best players in the league.
The Cavaliers were upset in the first round last season by the New York Knicks. It took seven games for the team to reach the second round this year. The Cavaliers now face the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals, a series that many expect the Celtics to win.
The Cavaliers may be inclined to move Mitchell after having little playoff success and a lack of commitment from him. One of the best fits for Mitchell is the Heat.
The Heat battled through injuries this year and missed out on much-needed scoring. The Heat's 110.1 points per game was the fifth-worst in the NBA. An aging Jimmy Butler was the team’s top scorer with just 20.8 points.
The Heat also struggled with their playmaking. Kyle Lowry started the year as the team’s starting point guard, but he was ultimately traded for Terry Rozier. Butler led the Heat with five assists per game.
Mitchell would step in as the team’s top scorer and facilitator. His boost to the offense would propel the Heat back to possible title contenders.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
You can also check out his personal blog HERE