Inside The Heat

Donovan Mitchell Joining The Miami Heat Becoming Less Of A Reality?

Shandel Richardson

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Heat may want to rethink their pursuit of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

According to Cavs president Koby Altman, Mitchell appears happy remaining in Cleveland. Altman spoke with reporters last week in his postseason press conference.

He said Mitchell intends to remain with the Cavs.

"This is a player that has had two of the best years of his career here, has had a lot of success here, understands the infrastructure," Altman said. "I think he has a lot of trust in what we're doing and understands that our goal is to win a championship."

The Heat have been linked with Mitchell for the past three years. They made a strong pitch in the summer of 2022 before he was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavs. The Heat believe they have an inside track on signing Mitchell because of his friendship with center Bam Adebayo.

They both work out together in Miami during the offseason. But Altman said he was confident in Mitchell remaining in Cleveland after their postseason meeting. The Cavs were recently eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

"From his own words, he says he's happy here," Altman said. "He likes it here. And so he's always been very genuine. He's always been very intentional. He's been a great teammate. We have to take all that at face value and say, OK, we feel good about where we are with Donovan. Obviously, things could change."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here