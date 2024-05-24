Donovan Mitchell Supports Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Missing All-NBA Team Selection
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo wasn't the only one frustrated after missing an All-NBA team selection, as support poured in from Cleveland Cavaliers guard and friend Donovan Mitchell.
Adebayo posted a GIF on social media of former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton infamously nodding his head before a comeback victory. The post amassed more than 300,000 views, with comments of support flooding in. Mitchell's backing came through him liking the post on X (formerly Twitter).
Mitchell and Adebayo's friendship is viewed as a key reason for a potential team-up in Miami, especially because of the Cavs' lack of playoff success in the past two seasons. They reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in six seasons, but the expectations were set much higher.
Adebayo finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year race behind Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), earning him a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive First Team. Despite this, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis received the third-team nod instead. Sabonis averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 59.4 percent shooting compared to Adebayo's 19.3 points and 10.4 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting.
News broke on Thursday that the Cavaliers are firing coach JB Bickerstaff, likely in hopes of retaining Mitchell. This means Miami could starhunt elsewhere, such as the Atlanta Hawks or Mitchell's teammate Darius Garland.
