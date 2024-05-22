Donovan Mitchell Viewed As The 'Dream' Acquisition For The Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is the latest superstar rumored on the Miami Heat's radar, but how plausible is the addition?
Some remain optimistic that Mitchell extends his contract with the Cavaliers while others believe he's played his last game for the organization. The tide is turning in the direction of Cleveland's front office moving on from Darius Garland instead, turning the addition of Mitchell into a "dream" for the Heat.
"Miami is another team that makes sense for Mitchell," Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote. "And if the Cavaliers want to stay competitive with returning talent on a timeline similar to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley's, the Heat have one of the best offers out there."
Combining the postseason strength of Mitchell and Jimmy Butler immediately places them in conversations with the Boston Celtics as the top Eastern Conference team. Before his time in the playoffs was cut short by injury, Mitchell averaged 29.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting. Butler missed the Heat's first round matchup against the Celtics after leading them to the NBA Finals last year.
A deal sending Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and two first-round picks could tempt the Cavs. The value Mitchell adds to the lineup likely trumps Herro and Jaquez, who showed flashes of star potential last season.
