Dwyane Wade, Erik Spoelstra Gush Over Kevin Durant's First-Half Team USA Performance
Most times, the Miami Heat are on the opposite end of these scoring barrages by NBA superstar Kevin Durant
On Sunday, they had the chance to experience it as a fan. Durant had 21 points on 8 of 8 shooting in the first half of Team USA's game against Serbia in the Paris Olympics. It was Durant's first game since the Phoenix Suns were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in April. He finished with 23 points.
"He's one of the best to do it," said Heat coach Spoelstra, who is an assistant for Team USA. "But I'll tell you what, not many people can do that coming off an extended period of time and make it look that easy."
Heat legend Dwyane Wade was also in awe of the performance. He is in the first year of serving as a broadcaster for the Olympics. It was his first time calling a Team USA game.
"Kevin Durant is incredible," Wade said at halftime. "Do you understand what we just witnessed? Incredible."
The Heat are well represented in the game. Aside from Spoelstra, All-Star center Bam Adebayo is playing for Team USA. Third-year forward Nikola Jovic is also a member of the Serbian national team. LeBron James, who helped lead the Heat to two titles in four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14, is also a member of Team USA.
