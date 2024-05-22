Dwyane Wade Offered Advice To Angel Reese About Being A Team Owner
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade hasn't played in the NBA since 2019.
He used to retirement to begin more business ventures, with two of them joining ownership with the Utah Jazz and Chicago Sky of the WNBA. So, naturally, Sky forward Angel Reese sought the advice of Wade after she became part owner of the DC Power Football Club, a women's soccer team in Washington.
She spoke with Wade about it at the Met Gala earlier this month in New York.
"Talking to him at the Met," Reese said, "I was like 'we need more things, we need more things ...
And he was like, 'go to the head guy' I'm just a part-owner."'
Reese and Wade have many similarities in their ownership ventures. Wade is from Chicago, thus his interest in the Sky. Reese is a Baltimore native, which is nearby the team she now owns.
"I've always wanted to impact sports, not just women's basketball," Reese said. "I've always said I wanted to have part ownership of something. Obviously, basketball is my main thing, but growing up in the DMV area, I've loved sports, always, so being able to be a part of the Power FC soccer (team) is going to be so cool. I'm invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well. I'm super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young black women don't have these opportunities."
Reese is among the group of players, including Caitlin Clark, who are attempting to change the face of the WNBA by bringing more popularity.
