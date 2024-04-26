Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Welcomes No. 1 Pick Caleb Williams To The Chicago Bears
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has remained true to his hometown roots as a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.
So it made sense for Wade to participate in a video to welcome No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams to the organization. Wade was among a handful of fans with Chicago ties in the video that was posted on the Bears Instagram page.
"This is Dwyane Wade, Chicago's own," Wade said. "Chicago Bears fan through and through. I just want to say congratulations to you guys. Welcome. Welcome to the team. Welcome to the family. Welcome to the franchise."
Bears quarterback Jim McMahon was also in the video. He helped the lead them to a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots in 1986. The team is still considered one of the greatest in NFL history.
Williams, who played at Southern Cal, is the first top pick in franchise history. He is considered one of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck.
"The history since I've been alive hasn't been necessarily where they are winning big games and Super Bowls and things like that," Williams said in his post-draft press conference.
Chicagoans can only hope Williams brings similar success to the Bears as Wade did with the Heat. He helped them win three championships, retired as the franchise's career leading scorer and was selected to the Hall of Fame last year.
Wade finished his video by pointing to the three titles he won with the Heat.
"We want more of that," Wade said,. "We want more hardware. A lot work needs to be done and it starts with you guys . I can't wait. I'm excited about the fuutrue.