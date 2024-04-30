Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Motivation In Game 5 Is Giving Fans Another Home Game

Shandel Richardson

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford - Michael Laughlin/USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford - Michael Laughlin/USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Heat feel it's the least they can do.

Their fans were treated to a pair of bad losses to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat lost by 20 in Game 3 at Kaseya Center. Game 4 was no better, with them playing from down double-digits most of the way.

So a win Wednesday in Game 5 is a must if the Heat want a chance to attempt to treat the fans with some quality basketball.

"We haven't given the crowd a game to really cheer for yet," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "That doesn't sit right with any of us on this end. That's typically when we work out, when our backs are up against the wall." 

The Heat feel they let down their fan base, especially after they had built so much momentum. They were thinking upset after winning Game 2 in Boston. All that did was motivate the Celtics, who won big despite average performances by All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

"Our crowd deserves it," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "You live for those moments when you're at home and the crowd is going crazy." 

The Heat, who are already without the injured Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, face the possibility of rookie Jaime Jaquez being sidelined for Game 5. He sustained a hip injury that caused him to miss the fourth quarter Monday.

"We've proven we can win a bunch of different ways," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But I think we have a game. I think we have an offensive game in us .. Our guys really want to get things back to Miami and have just a great game in front of our fans. I know it. Guys have talked about it. That's what we'll focus on."

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here