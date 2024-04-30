Miami Heat's Motivation In Game 5 Is Giving Fans Another Home Game
The Miami Heat feel it's the least they can do.
Their fans were treated to a pair of bad losses to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat lost by 20 in Game 3 at Kaseya Center. Game 4 was no better, with them playing from down double-digits most of the way.
So a win Wednesday in Game 5 is a must if the Heat want a chance to attempt to treat the fans with some quality basketball.
"We haven't given the crowd a game to really cheer for yet," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "That doesn't sit right with any of us on this end. That's typically when we work out, when our backs are up against the wall."
The Heat feel they let down their fan base, especially after they had built so much momentum. They were thinking upset after winning Game 2 in Boston. All that did was motivate the Celtics, who won big despite average performances by All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
"Our crowd deserves it," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "You live for those moments when you're at home and the crowd is going crazy."
The Heat, who are already without the injured Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, face the possibility of rookie Jaime Jaquez being sidelined for Game 5. He sustained a hip injury that caused him to miss the fourth quarter Monday.
"We've proven we can win a bunch of different ways," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But I think we have a game. I think we have an offensive game in us .. Our guys really want to get things back to Miami and have just a great game in front of our fans. I know it. Guys have talked about it. That's what we'll focus on."