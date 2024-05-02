Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Says Gaining Momentum Is Key To Beating Boston Celtics
It's tough for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to look back on the entire season the night it ended, but tackled the question with no issues.
The Heat's year came to a close on Wednesday in a blowout Game 5 by the Boston Celtics. Outside of All-Star Bam Adebayo, no one scored more than 15 points. Despite the great amounts of frustration, Spoelstra kept calm when reflecting on the early exit.
"It's disappointing the way that it ended. There were disappointing moments in the season. There were moments where I really thought that we grew from the adversity. We'll have plenty of time to go through the autopsy on the regular season. It was super competitive in both conferences, and two or three wins could make monumental differences," Spoelstra shared.
He's right; a Play-In Tournament win over the Philadelphia 76ers could have altered their fate. The Sixers are down 3-2 in the series against the New York Knicks ahead of Thursday's matchup in Philadelphia. It's not all to blame on the missed opportunities, as injuries once again derailed their season come playoff time, with stars Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier missing the entire series.
"I think to play Boston this year, we would've needed two rounds to get better from the competition to somehow survive and advance the first and second rounds. By the time you get to the Eastern Conference Finals, you're a totally different team from those experiences. We would've needed those experiences together to face this team where they are now, but we'll never know."
