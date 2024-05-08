ESPN's Zach Lowe Says Pat Riley Could Have Criticized Jimmy Butler "More Politely"
At this point in his career, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has earned the right to criticize anything he wants.
Not many are upset with Riley's comments earlier this week about Jimmy Butler but some have questioned the method of delivery. Riley waited until his postseason press conference to take aim at Butler's comments about the Heat defeating the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in the playoffs if he were healthy.
Riley said Butler should have kept quiet because he was out of the lineup, but ESPN's Zach Lowe felt it was maybe too harsh.
"Those comments were, and again, it's Riley. Riley has long since passed the, 'I give zero you-know-what's about anything I say. I will say anything that's on my mind. I don't care who I offend, "' Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast. "He told Jimmy, now this was a little tongue-in-cheek, I think, but still he told Jimmy, 'You're not on the court to play Boston in New York. You should shut your mouth."'
This will likely all blow over in the coming days as the Heat turn their attention to free agency. The goal is to add players around Butler and the rest of the core so they can make another run toward an championship.
Still, the press conference sort of ignited a firestorm before this important offseason begins.
"He could have said that a little bit more politely," Lowe said. "Like even if you're tongue-in-cheek, you could have been like, you know, I just wish he wouldn't have said anything. He wasn't available. He was like, no, I'm going to hit him with the jab and then the right hook and be pretty blunt about it. That is that opened a lot of eyes around the NBA. Let's put it that way. My phone was lighting up during the Riley press conference. They are maybe ground zero for the NBA offseason starting right now."