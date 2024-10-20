Footage Leaked Of Jimmy Butler-Chris Paul Preseason Trash Talk
Last week Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul got into a minor altercation during a preseason game.
Footage was recently released of their interaction via YouTube
"I don't give a (expletive) how many years you go," Butler said to Paul. "I don't give a (expletive)."
It started late in the second quarter of the Miami Heat's victory against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler wrapped up by Paul while driving to the basket. Before he shot his free throws, Butler clapped while looking at Paul.
A few possessions later, Paul fouled Nikola Jovic. That led to Butler sprinting over to pick up his teammate. There was more clapping in Paul's direction.
On the next possession, Butler body-checked Paul intentionally for the foul. The two started jawing at each other until Butler laughed it off.
"I don't know, man," Paul said. "It's the same old, same old NBA. Ain't nobody doing nothing."
Butler finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three steals, and one block on 80 percent shooting from the field.
Butler has been active in the Heat’s preseason games this season. It felt like Tuesday was the most he was engaged for a preseason game throughout his tenure in Miami. This is a welcomed sight for fans because he usually does not increase the intensity this much during the regular season.
With the Heat having high expectations for this year and a goal to have a new locked-in focus, Butler being the team leader and displaying it is an positive sign for the season.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
