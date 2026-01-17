Andrew Wiggins has had an up and down time as a member of the Miami Heat. This has led him to be consistently mentioned in rumors for other teams to acquire. That trend has continued, but a new team is now being mentioned.

Jamal Collier, who covers the NBA and writes for ESPN, has thrown out Wiggins as a possibility for the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire ahead of the February 5th trade deadline. In his article titled “The four paths the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis could take ahead of the deadline” Collier discusses ways the Bucks could look to improve their roster.

One of the ways he mentions is improving on the margins, basically trying to incrementally improve the roster around Bucks superstar and 2 time Mist Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wiggins would certainly be an upgrade for Milwaukee, so it would be no surprise that if they did try to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo with smaller moves that something like this would be considered.

Collier says “It's where rival executives see the biggest chance for opportunity in Milwaukee. The Bucks can accept a larger contract with multiple years beyond this season that an opposing team might be trying to get out from under, such as Miami's Andrew Wiggins, who owns a $30 million player option for next season, or Charlotte's Miles Bridges, who will make $22.8 million in the 2026-27 season, team and league sources told ESPN.”

Wiggins would honestly be a great fit for the Bucks because he would bring great defense and would not hurt their offense. He excels at being a secondary scorer and playing off stars. There a few, if any, players in the NBA that draw as much attention from opposing defenses as Antetokounmpo. Wiggins would also be a plug and play player, so they would not have to worry about how long it will take him to accumulate to the team.

It would make sense for Milwaukee to take this route because they could capitalize on teams trying to offload money for future years. The Heat would certainly be a team that could go that route. The hard part is figuring out what Miami would receive.

There is not much on the Bucks that would entice Miami to trade Wiggins to them. Well, outside of the obvious of Antetokounmpo going back to Miami, but in this scenario the goal of Milwaukee would be to improve around Antetokounmpo not trade him out. So even if Wiggins become available at the deadline, I am skeptical he would end up as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.